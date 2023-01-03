Reviewing Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 23.34 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 37.40 -$9.09 million ($0.13) -4.00

Analyst Recommendations

Avalon GloboCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42% Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43%

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

