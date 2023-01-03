Reviewing LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Quince Therapeutics N/A -63.19% -58.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LadRx and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LadRx and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.61 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.23) -0.29

LadRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease. Its lead compound is NOV004, an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

