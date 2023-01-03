Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

