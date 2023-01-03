Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 135,569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,579.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,569 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,666.4% during the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

