Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 239.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at 18.43 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.45 and a 1-year high of 106.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 31.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 45.14.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

