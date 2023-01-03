Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,048 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

