Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.89) to GBX 2,770 ($33.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($32.65) to GBX 2,730 ($32.89) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.80) to GBX 2,828 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.39) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,785 ($33.55) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

