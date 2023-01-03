Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 666 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,329 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,075. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

