Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

