Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

