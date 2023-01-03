Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.32.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

