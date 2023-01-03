Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BOX by 613.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

BOX Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.