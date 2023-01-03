Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DOV opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

