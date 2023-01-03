Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.