Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.32.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.