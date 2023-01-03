Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.24.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

