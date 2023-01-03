Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,150 shares of company stock worth $3,558,959. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FDS stock opened at $401.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $488.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.56 and a 200-day moving average of $420.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

