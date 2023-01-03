Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

