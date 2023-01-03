Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $91,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Archrock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 136,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

