Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,748 shares of company stock valued at $150,214 and have sold 8,740 shares valued at $808,633. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

AKAM stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

