Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.