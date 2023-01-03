Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.06.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

