Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

