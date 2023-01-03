Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.