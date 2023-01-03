Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

