Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,219.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,930.3% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 113,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 108,040 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,825.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

