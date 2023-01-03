Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

