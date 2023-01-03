Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 95.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after purchasing an additional 153,124 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.