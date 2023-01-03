Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

