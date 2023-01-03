Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

