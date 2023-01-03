Sabal Trust CO Has $460,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,000.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,525.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

