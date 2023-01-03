SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

