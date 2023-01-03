Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $148,504,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

