Schubert & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

