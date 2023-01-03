Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

