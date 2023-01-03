Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.