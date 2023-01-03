Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of SHG opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

