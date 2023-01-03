Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Decreases By 8.5%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

