Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Declines By 18.4%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

LNT opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

