Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Drops By 8.6%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arconic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arconic by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

