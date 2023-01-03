Short Interest in Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Declines By 8.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

