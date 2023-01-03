Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Declines By 19.8%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About Benchmark Metals

See Also

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

