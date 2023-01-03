Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Drops By 19.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 495,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,995.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $92.09.
About Brenntag
