Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 9.0%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of BUKS stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.55. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Butler National

(Get Rating)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.