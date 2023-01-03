Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 9.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of BUKS stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.55. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

