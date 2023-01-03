Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 15.9%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,895,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 2,497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,930.4 days.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

