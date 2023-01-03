Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Decreases By 8.2%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

Shares of GIB opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $89.11.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

