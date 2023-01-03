Short Interest in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Drops By 8.0%

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 489,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CI Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 816,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CI Financial by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 402,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in CI Financial by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

