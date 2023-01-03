Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Drops By 8.4%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CNSWF stock opened at $1,558.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,523.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,515.42. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,280.00 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $13.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

