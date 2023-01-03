Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Decreases By 8.5%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.75. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,796.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Entera Bio news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,104. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.