Short Interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Drops By 8.0%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). GAN had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GAN to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

GAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Read More

